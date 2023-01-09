Ninomae Ina’nis explains why she’s making a triumphant return to streaming

Ina has been out of the streaming hemisphere since she announced her plans to take a break in October 2022. But now she’s making a comeback and she explained why she was gone for so long.

Ninomae Ina’nis is a VTuber from hololive EN, the English branch of the hololive VTuber talent agency.

On Oct. 10, 2022, she announced she was going to take a break from streaming and VTuber activities. During her announcement stream she talked about her condition and that apparently her body reached the point where she really needed to take a break. She went as far as saying her body refused to listen to her. Before ending the stream, she mentioned she was still going to be around Twitter.

On Jan. 8, she tweeted she’ll be streaming and talking about everything that happened during her absence, and most importantly her health.

She started off by saying she planned to be on Twitter, but it didn’t work out. She then continued to talk about why that didn’t happen and went a little bit more in-depth about the break.

“I was in this very stressed state, I think? Very burnt out. I don’t know if I told you guys before, but I have pretty bad, what’s it called, anemia,” she said.

Ina explained this has always caused her to feel lethargic. Pairing that with the stress and not being able to take care of herself properly just made it worse to the point where her heart rate increased rapidly.

But now, she says she’s back and has things planned going forward albeit taking things slow. She also teased she might play Pokémon tomorrow.