VTuber Ninomae Ina’nis taking long break from streaming due to health

"I always wondered what it's like to have normal levels of energy."

VTuber Ninomae Ina’nis is taking a long break from streaming due to ongoing health issues.

Ina’nis joined Hololive two years ago and has been extremely active since then. The VTuber has over 1.48 million subscribers on YouTube, known for being considerate and down to earth—and her tentacles. But now, the popular VTuber is finally taking a break from her hectic content creation schedule.

Ina’nis missed a few streams recently, which already had some fans concerned. She did a stream last night to discuss her decision to take a break, something that was difficult for her to decide on.

“I thought about it for a really long time, weighing all the options and possibilities,” she tweeted, “and I think this would’ve been the best option and best time for me to improve things on my end so I can continue doing what I love to do.”

Why is Ninomae Ina’nis taking a break?

The VTuber was saddened by the thought of taking a break from content creation. But it was something she had to do. Ina’nis explained her body wasn’t “listening” anymore, to the point where she physically couldn’t stream.

“After streams, I was just so tired I couldn’t get the basic stuff I needed to do done,” Ina’nis said.

Ina’nis admitted she was testing her limits the past year and a half. Even when she felt she should take it easy, she’d push through it. But she may have taken it too far, Ina’nis added, causing her to slam on the brakes.

When will Ninomae Ina’nis return to Twitch?

Fans of the VTuber were upset to hear of the break but understood that she needed a break after all this time. But Ina’nis reassured followers she won’t be completely offline during this time.

“I’ll still poke my head out here and there,” she tweeted.

While the break will be long, Ina’nis won’t be graduating. She will also still be online during the long break; she just won’t be streaming. She will be enjoying the sunlight outside and going to appointments, but in between she will still be active on Twitter. The break from streaming or meetings at “ungodly hours” will be a relief, however.

Having a normal schedule where she doesn’t forget to eat and sleep will be a positive change for Ina. But she is still hoping to come back to her online lifestyle.

The VTuber didn’t give an exact date for her return “in case stuff does turn out for the worst.”