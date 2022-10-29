Ninja’s most played games (besides Fortnite)

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is a multi-game esports player turned full-time streamer who skyrocketed to the world’s most popular Twitch streamer throughout the rise of Fortnite. In 2009 Ninja began his gaming career as a Halo 3 professional player that saw time across various prominent teams such as Cloud9, Team Liquid, and Renegades.

Ninja started streaming on Twitch in 2011, though it would be four more years before he committed to full-time content creation. The livestreamer gained traction in 2016 and 2017, pivoting to the battle royale genre by streaming titles such as H1Z1 and PUBG, though Epic Games’ Fortnite saw Ninja reach unparalleled heights.

Going from 500,000 followers to three million in less than one year, Ninja became Twitch’s most-followed content creator. Though his meteoric rise stemmed from Fortnite, Ninja has become known for streaming a wide array of games. These are the most streamed games on Ninja’s channel.

What games does Ninja play?

Ninja’s on-stream game catalog is obviously dominated by Fortnite, which makes up 55.5-percent of his stream time per Twitch Tracker, however, the streamer has notably branched out from this title.

Ninja primarily plays battle royale games of all types. During 2016 and 2017, Ninja gained much of his audience by playing PUBG and H1Z1, which respectively make up his second and third most-played titles, though the streamer rarely streamers either of these games.

The multi-platform streamer has taken to several Riot Games titles in recent months, playing ranked game modes across both League of Legends and VALORANT. The content creator is also known to occasionally jump into Apex: Legends and Call of Duty Warzone when playing with other streamers, though he has made it clear that neither of these games rank among his favorites.

Fortnite may still be king for Ninja, but the premier content creator has since reached out of his gaming comfort zone.