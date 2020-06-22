Ninja updates the information on his dormant Twitch channel

Gaming's mainstream star could be coming back to the platform he started on.

Ninja’s Twitch profile was updated to include new information today just minutes after it was announced that Mixer is shutting down.

Ninja’s “About” section was updated and the selected game on his Twitch page is now VALORANT, which released just this month. Ninja has not streamed on Twitch since last summer.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Ninja

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Ninja

The former Halo pro turned Fortnite streamer made it big in 2018 and signed a big-money deal with Mixer last year. With Mixer shutting down, though, he’s now free to sign with any platform.

The updating of his Twitch channel doesn’t mean that Ninja’s return to Twitch is confirmed, however. While he reportedly turned down a huge contract to move to Facebook Gaming, it’s possible he could also sign with another platform besides Twitch, like YouTube.

Ninja posted a tweet shortly after Mixer’s announcement, saying that he has “some decisions to make” and he’ll be thinking about his audience and followers as he makes them.

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

The timing of the Twitch channel information being updated is definitely interesting, however. The next few days and weeks will be an important time in the life of many content creators, Ninja included.