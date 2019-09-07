Ninja jokes about fans wanting him to play Fortnite instead of WoW Classic

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins took a playful jab at fans who complain about the popular streamer playing WoW Classic instead of Fortnite.

While roleplaying as news correspondents, Ninja, who acted as if he was commentating from a helicopter, had some fun at the expense of his critics.

“As you can see, we have a bunch of weird 12-year-olds just wondering why he’s not playing Fortnite,” Ninja said. “As if they’re being forced to watch him play World of Warcraft. It’s just a mess down here, Jordan.”

Ninja Newsreport about Fortnite 12 year olds Clip of TimTheTatman Playing World of Warcraft – Clipped by MrBrocep

The scene elicited a big grin from Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar, who was playing WoW with Ninja. Tim and Ninja recently began playing WoW Classic upon its release after streaming Fortnite almost exclusively for the past year or so.

Before WoW Classic’s release, the streamers had been vocal about their frustration with Fortnite, which stemmed from the addition of mechs and a brief turbo building nerf.