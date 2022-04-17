Ninja: ‘I kinda feel like Epic hates me right now’

The streamer feels "more sad than mad" about his relationship with the company.

Ninja feels his relationship with Epic Games may not be on the best of terms. The streamer admitted to feeling “like [he’s] kinda getting shafted” by the company during a stream earlier this week.

The topic came up on Ninja’s stream after he was asked about the upcoming return of his signature skin to Fortnite‘s Item Shop. The cosmetic was slated to appear in the store on April 11, though its release was pushed back and Ninja couldn’t narrow down a date for its return.

“I kinda feel like Epic hates me right now, dude, truly,” he said. “I feel like I’m kinda getting shafted.” The streamer said he didn’t have an offer to be a part of a series of Epic-backed tournaments other streamers have hosted recently, or at least wasn’t told by his team about it.

Ninja admitted Epic has already done Ninja Battles with him and the company could be trying to expand and support other content creators, but still expressed his discontentment with Epic moving the date for his skin’s return to the shop since it was advertised for “like a month.”

Ninja would also “love” another variant of the Ninja skin, with different clothes or hair. He mentioned Marshmello as an example, with four different styles for the artist’s visuals, though he admitted “it’s not like it’s in the works right now.”

Ninja became nearly synonymous with Fortnite, and both have benefitted greatly from the relationship between the two, according to Ninja. The Twitch star doesn’t think he’s done anything to “disrespect” Epic outside of playing other games, and he’s “more sad than mad” about it.

The Ninja outfit released in Fortnite in January 2020, but it was last seen in the store in August 2021, according to tracking website fnbr.co. It’s unclear when it will return.