NIJISANJI opens Vtuber auditions less than a month after Yugo Asuma graduation

NIJISANJI EN is now accepting auditions for aspiring VTubers to join their roster just a few weeks after the Yugo Asuma controversy.

A tweet was sent out by the official NIJISANJI EN account calling for auditions for people aspiring to be VTubers under the NIJISANJI flag.

This happens just a few weeks after Yugo Asuma was mysteriously “forced to graduate,” which most likely meant that he was fired from the company. There was no further elaboration released by NIJISANJI about the forced graduation and the community has since moved on from the issue.

NIJISANJI regularly holds auditions for their EN branch to try and grow it as large as possible. This results in a large number of VTubers debuting every year, and it seems like NIJISANJI is continuing that tradition.

In an article they released, they outlined the qualities that they’re looking for in a streamer.

Candidates who can make content for at least the next 12 months will be considered for this audition. Having experience in the field of streaming is preferred.

Candidate must be 18 years old or above to be considered for this audition.

Candidate’s gender is no bar.

Fluency in English is a must. Knowledge of other languages is desirable but optional.

There are additional information that they’re asking through the application form they’ve included such as height—presumably for 3D models—and country of residence. They’re also asking if you have a valid passport, which might be due to the fact that they fly some of their talents to Japan so that they can participate in 3D events once they’ve reached certain milestones.

If you’re interested in becoming a VTuber under NIJISANJI’s banner, make sure to not miss this audition! NIJISANJI is taking applicants until Jan. 23.