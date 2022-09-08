NICKMERCS shows how hilariously little he knows about prenatal science

Expectant father and popular Twitch streamer NICKMERCS astounded his chat by recounting a visit to the obstetrician, wherein the FaZe co-owner mistook the fetus’ umbilical cord for a penis.

On Sept. 7, NICKMERCS revealed to his over 6.6 million followers that he and his wife are expecting their first child. The MFAM, Mercs’ fan base which the streamer often relates to as his family, met the announcement with immense support for the growing family. While the Twitch streamer is certainly poised to be a diligent father, a recent stream showed that his prenatal knowledge may be lacking.

While on stream, Mercs recalled he and his wife’s most recent trip to an obstetrician, a doctor who specializes in women’s health and pregnancy. The FaZe co-owner was amazed how his child had already grown to the size of a blackberry, but his attention was quickly drawn to the umbilical cord.

Mercs described the cord as a “rope” and said that his baby resembled “baby Mewtwo or a baby alien.” Though the OB informed Mercs that what he was seeing was the umbilical cord, the lifeline that supplies nutrients to the fetus, the Twitch streamer had another interpretation. Attempting to tell the doctors that the cord was actually his future child’s penis, Mercs tried to explain his reasoning.

“They start laughing it off, the assistant laughs it off, my wife goes ‘honey!'” Mercs said, recalling the reaction. “I’m sorry if you wanted a girl, but that’s a penis. I told the doctor that, but she said ‘no way, that’s some kind of cord.’ They said the same thing about me… but then I popped out with literally three fucking legs… I know it’s a boy. I’ve seen all I need to see.”

Though completely incorrect in his assumption, Mercs remains stalwart that his trip to the OB confirmed that his future child will be a boy. Still early on in the pregnancy process, Mercs has more time to learn about prenatal science.