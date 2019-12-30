NICKMERCS gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into his new gaming studio

All gamers dream of the perfect setup—a beast of a computer, comfortable chairs, extra controllers so your friends can join in, and neon lights for a futuristic effect. Well, Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff achieved that dream and then some.

The FaZe Clan streamer gave fans a first look today into the impressive gaming space built in his Michigan home.

Nickmercs on Twitter The wait is over! Almost a year of creation & construction, finally the finish line. So excited to show you guys the gaming studio. This is the typa beat the team & I are on headin’ into 2020 🏋🏻 🎥 https://t.co/aJgvzRe3NK #MFAM | #FaZeUp https://t.co/n5lHC1snnN

“I’ve always wanted my own streaming room,” NICKMERCS said. “Because streaming in general, you kind of gotta check out. So were talking a lot about that and that’s kinda where this room came from. And it’s just the idea of getting away, the idea of getting lost in it.”

The office is specifically set up to help the Fortnite streamer get into the mindset before gaming. The entrance of the cave-like space features automated doors that open up into NICKMERCS’ Spartan logo. And a lounging couch directly faces a huge screen that’s connected to the streamer’s broadcast, so family and friends can watch some top-tier gameplay.

Screengrab via NICKMERCS

But the most stunning feature in the studio is a waterfall that acts as a calming backdrop. A custom hexagon-shaped ceiling detail looks unique and provides much-needed soundproofing. And cameras set up all around the office will allow fans to feel like they’re in on the action.

Fans eager to see NICKMERCS’ new space can tune into his Twitch channel during his next broadcast.