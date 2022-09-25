Nick Polom finds Sliker impersonator in WoW Classic

It’s been a long week for some of Twitch’s top content creators that started with the revelation that one streamer, Sliker, had borrowed hundreds of thousands of dollars from other creators and viewers to feed a self-described gambling addiction.

The scam led to an assortment of creators speaking out, some even offering to help those affected recoup their money. While Nick Polom largely steered clear of all the drama, today, he found himself in a precarious situation while playing WoW Classic on stream.

As fans asked him to check his mail, Polom noticed a particularly unusual piece of mail from a player named “Notascamm.” The letter detailed the financial woes that Notascamm was experiencing, and as a part of the message, the sender requests that Polom send him 2,000 gold which they claim they will pay off in “2 weeks max.”

“I hate to do this and feel free to say no but the goblins have locked me out of my bank account,” the letter reads. “My brother, I really need your help. If you can’t I understand, just keep this lowkey my brother, I’ll get you back in 2 weeks max I just need like 2K my brother. It would save me, don’t feel like you have to, but you would be saving me.”

After reading the message aloud to his viewers, Polom was monetarily quiet before saying that he found the letter to be “hilarious.” Tempted to talk more about the situation, Polom stopped himself just before adding, “I can’t talk about it.”

Polom is a co-owner of the esports organization One True King (OTK), which includes other influential creators that had some involvement in handling the reporting of and dealing with the aftermath of Sliker’s situation. Polom didn’t say exactly why he couldn’t speak on the topic, but he could have been advised not to for the time being, given his position with the organization.