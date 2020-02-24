NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster teams up with HyperX to create limited Cloud MIX headset

Are you ready for some headsets?

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and HyperX collaborated to create the extremely limited Cloud MIX headset, JuJu edition. In honor of the star’s jersey number, 19 black and yellow custom headsets will be available for auction on eBay.

So excited about this! @HyperX and I teamed up to make a limited Cloud MIX, JuJu Edition. There are only 19 of these in the world! You can bid to get yours on @eBay now. Every $ of your bid goes to support the JuJu Foundation: https://t.co/d8nvrQsRLq #HyperXFamily #HyperXPartner pic.twitter.com/vjnvROKMnQ — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 24, 2020

All of the money earned from this collaboration goes to support the JuJu Foundation, a non-profit organization that’s dedicated to “the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.”

The Cloud MIX headset is wired but can switch to wireless with Bluetooth mode. The frame has smaller ear cups and the accent stitching on the headband has been removed for a more understated look.

Steelers and HyperX fans interested in placing a bid for the headset might pay more than the Cloud MIX typically goes for, with some bids already hitting over $250. But it’s all for a good cause.

It makes sense for Smith-Schuster to bridge his passion for gaming with his charity. The NFL star plays titles like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Madden and watched Thursday Night Football on stream with TimTheTatman.

Fans eager to get their hands on the headset can place their bids on eBay, with auction times ranging from 25 minutes to over five hours.