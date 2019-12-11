JuJu Smith-Schuster says he was paid $100,000 to watch Thursday Night Football on Twitch

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster accidentally spilled the beans on how much he was paid to participate in TimTheTatman’s Thursday Night Football stream in partnership with the NFL.

Tim has been co-streaming TNF almost every week this NFL season after starting co-streams last season. His deal to co-stream came as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s digital streaming rights deal with the NFL that began three years ago.

Smith-Schuster, who’s known to be an avid gamer who enjoys playing with popular Twitch streamers, was playing on-air with Fortnite gamer Taylor “THump” Humphries when he divulged that he was paid $100,000 to watch the Dallas Cowboys play against the Chicago Bears last week.

“I did a stream yesterday, with TimTheTatman, or like two days ago, we watched the Cowboys game and I got paid $100K for that,” Smith-Schuster said on stream. The VOD of that stream has since been deleted from Twitch, however.

This came shortly after THump expressed his feeling that Smith-Schuster doesn’t have more endorsements. The NFL player has deals with gaming-related companies like HyperX and athletic therapy device maker Hyperice, which has started to make products that target gamers.

There’s still no record of exactly how much streamers like Tim or NickMercs get paid to co-stream Thursday Night Football games. But the “#ad” label that content creators use in the title of TNF streams serves as confirmation that they’re receiving some form of payment.