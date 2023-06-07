New Twitch branded content guidelines, explained

Twitch’s new branded content guidelines have caused a lot of commotion since the Amazon-owned company revealed them on June 7, 2023. A number of content creators and organizations slammed Twitch for implementing them. Some even threatened to leave, which made me realize just how serious of an issue it was.

But what do the guidelines include, and what does it mean for content creators moving forward? Is it really as bad as people are saying, or is it nothing more than misguided outrage?

As someone who has covered streaming for years, I believe it is a huge deal that could finally push many streamers to leave Twitch.

What is branded content on Twitch?

Twitch describes branded content as any content produced by streamers that features products or services based on an exchange of value such as being paid or receiving goods or services.

It listed a number of examples, including brand logo stream overlays, branded channel panels, channel sponsorships, endorsements, paid product unboxings, product placements, and sponsored gameplay.

Things like showing a product that someone bought for personal use to Twitch viewers, talking about a favorite product while broadcasting, or wearing a piece of clothing with a brand on-stream do not constitute branded content; it has to be some form of a mutually beneficial deal.

What do the new Twitch branded content guidelines include?

Branded content disclosure tool

The first section of the branded content guidelines focuses on a new tool in Stream Manager that allows streamers to notify viewers their stream includes branded content via a disclaimer. It can be turned on by clicking Edit Stream, then checking the Branded Content box.

Ticking the box will cause a disclaimer to appear on stream. Image via Twitch

Permitted and prohibited brand sponsorship formats

The second section is the meat and bones of the branded content guidelines, and the cause of all the outrage. It states that Twitch has the rights to display, sell, and serve advertisements on streams. For that reason, streamers can no longer burn in, embed, or insert pre-recorded audio, display, and video advertisements into their streams themselves.

On-stream brand overlays are permitted, but they need to be limited to three percent of the total screen size. Branded panels on channel pages, linking to websites that promote things, playing sponsored games, showcasing products in the background of a stream, and talking about, endorsing, and unboxing products or services on stream are all still permitted, too.

Image via Twitch Image via Twitch

Prohibited branded content categories

The third section of the branded content guidelines lists a number of products and services that cannot be promoted on stream, including:

Adult-oriented products or services

Cannabis-related products

Certain financial products and services

Certain Gambling Products

Hateful Products or Services

Illegal Products and Services

Medical facilities and products

Political content

Spam, Scams, and Other Malicious Conduct

Tobacco and tobacco related products

Unauthorized Sharing of Private Information

Weapons

Alcohol is an exception, but it must be flagged as mature.

Why are Twitch’s branded content guidelines controversial?

The branded content guidelines are controversial because it makes it harder for content creators to make additional income through their own means by advertising things themselves. This hurts everyone from small streamers to massive streamers, and nobody is thrilled about it.

Asmongold is willing to stream elsewhere once the changes come into effect on July 1 but will remain on Twitch in some capacity to appease fans familiar with the site. MrBeast slammed Twitch for “handicapping” creators.

Twitch even apologized for making the guidelines “overly broad” following the initial backlash this week, but it wasn’t enough to quell the rising flames.

