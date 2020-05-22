New Pac-Man multiplayer game will be playable for free on dedicated Twitch channel

New generations will have their own version of an arcade.

Bandai Namco and Amazon Games have joined forces to launch a Pac-Man Twitch channel. But instead of streaming Pac-Man gameplay, fans will be able to play a co-op multiplayer game.

The Pac-Man Live Studio was announced today. To celebrate Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary, players will be able to play online and publish their own mazes to the community, like Super Mario Maker. The game won’t require a download and will be free to play directly in the live Twitch channel.

Player will have four modes to choose from while trying to achieve the co-op high scores:

Studio Mode – Create and share your own maze creations. The most popular mazes will be more visible on the global charts, giving you the chance to be recognized as a top creator.

Endless Mode – Up to four people play simultaneously with just one life per level. As long as at least one person completes the maze, the entire team gets to move on to the next level

Select Mode – Up to four players team up cooperatively to achieve the max score on any community-generated maze. You might even find mazes created by your favorite streamer.

Classic Mode – Travel back to 1980 and experience the original Pac-Man game.

Pac-Man is a Japanese video game franchise first released in arcades in 1980 by Namco. The franchise is famous for its maze game, but it’s launched other genres like platformers, racing, and sports.

It’s seen regular releases for nearly 40 years, sold nearly 48 million copies across all platforms, and has grossed over $14 billion, only behind the Mario franchise, Pokémon, and Call of Duty.

Pac-Man Live Studio will be playable on Twitch (PC) and will be released in June.