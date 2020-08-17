New Nintendo Indie World Showcase kicks off tomorrow

Nintendo is dropping a new Indie World Showcase on Tuesday, Aug. 18, highlighting up-and-coming indie games for the Nintendo Switch.

Tomorrow’s presentation kicks at 11am CT and is expected to last roughly 20 minutes, according to Nintendo of America.

The next Indie World Showcase is headed your way! Tune in on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.



Watch it here tomorrow: https://t.co/N3Dhh3zIU8

The previous Indie World Showcase took place in March and featured under-the-radar games like Exit the Gungeon, a small, arcade-style, spin-off dungeon climber developed by Dodge Roll, and Summer in Mara, a summertime adventure with farming, crafting, and exploring by developers Chibig.

It’s difficult to know what to expect from tomorrow’s presentation, but first-party games, like Mario or Zelda, most certainly won’t be making an appearance.

Nintendo has kept the community firmly in the dark and rumors have been surprisingly sparse. Fans will simply have to wait patiently and see what’s in store tomorrow.

The full Nintendo Indie World Showcase will be available to watch in its entirety on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.