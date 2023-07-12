Myth calls out Ninja for bashing smaller streamers: ‘Being drunk… doesn’t excuse you’

Myth called out fellow streamer Ninja for the disparaging comments the broadcasting veteran made about less successful streamers during what appeared to be a drunken rant on TimTheTatman’s YouTube stream yesterday.

Ninja, who had been hanging out and drinking with Tim and Cloakzy, came down hard on Fortnite streamer Stable Ronaldo after he appeared in the chat, saying he has “one-twentieth” of his following and was “completely irrelevant [and] washed.” He also took a swipe at Myth’s YouTube move, implying he had become less popular after the swap.

Myth returned fire on July 11, saying it’s “crazy” how someone like Ninja, who has had so many massive ups and downs in his career and knows how it can impact mental health, was capable of shitting on smaller streamers for not being as successful as him without batting an eye. He also said being drunk doesn’t excuse his actions.

Earlier today, Ninja admitted he was so drunk on the stream Tim “rightfully” uninvited him from a dinner—implying he wasn’t of sound mind when making these comments. He also insisted he was “100 percent joking” during his stream shortly after, claiming he watches Stable Ronaldo’s streams all the time.

That said, the veteran streamer also admitted he “took it a little too far” and reached out to him to apologize for the “out-of-pocket” banter.

While that may be the case, it seems Myth is less inclined to forgive and forget.

For his own part, Myth signed a massive deal with YouTube in July 2022 after seven years on Twitch and has since racked up almost five million subscribers on the Google-owned platform so, numbers-wise at least, the Fortnite star is doing perfectly fine. Still, he certainly didn’t seem to appreciate being mentioned in Ninja’s drunk jokes.

