Multiple content creators offer help to streamers transitioning from Mixer to Twitch or YouTube

The sudden shutdown of Mixer has left thousands of creators without a place to broadcast their streams and interact with communities.

Fortunately, other content creators have put it upon themselves to boost those streamers that have an uncertain future ahead of them. Creators of all sizes and backgrounds have come together and are asking Mixer streamers to drop their new channels and links so others can find them. This signal boosting will help people find new creators who are going to struggle with numbers during this transitional period.

Any mixer streamers out there looking for a new home?



Feel free to drop your new twitch/fb/youtube stream in the replies and sell yourself a little bit! Give me your best haha funny clip 💙



Now's your chance.

PROMOTE YOURSELF. https://t.co/pnSQokxDgj — Alpharad (@Alpharad) June 22, 2020

So i'm now realizing a lot of people will have lost vital income in a very turbulent time and will likely have to return to other platforms. That being said, if you are among them.. reply here with your new stream links/descriptions. Check out these creators and support them. https://t.co/xD2edKR8qX — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) June 22, 2020

Obviously, not everyone will see a smooth switch, but those with established audiences will likely have an easier time moving to Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook Gaming. And since Microsoft appears to be doing nothing outside of rotating front page streamers in the final days, other streamers are looking to help with promotion.

There are hundreds of creators, ranging from big to small, willing to help out migrating streamers, whether that be through hosts, raids, donations, subscriptions or simply providing a thread for their community to look through.

Mixer Creators – please link me your channels as you transfer over to Twitch. I want to watch, donate/sub, support, and raid whenever you are live. We gotta support our creators, regardless of platforms. Platform loyalty means nothing if the platform is gone. We got you. — Jirard Khalil The Completionist (@JKCompletesIt) June 22, 2020

“I want to watch, donate/sub, support, and raid whenever you are live,” Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil said. “We gotta support our creators, regardless of platforms. Platform loyalty means nothing if the platform is gone. We got you.”

And it isn’t just content creators either, organizations like Tempo Storm are also trying to help creators who were surprised by the news.

If you're a Mixer streamer dealing with the unexpected news and in need of some exposure or support right now, drop a comment below and we'll do what we can to assist you through our contacts and network. Reality is staff and content creators having to suffer the consequences. — Tempo (@Tempo_Storm) June 22, 2020

This support from established creators will hopefully help drive viewers to streamers who are setting up shop on a new site or returning for the first time since leaving.