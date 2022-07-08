MrBeast vs. Ninja Ultimate Crown: Schedule, teams, and live results

Amazon’s Crown channel will host the much-anticipated clash between mega-influencers Ninja and MrBeast in a League of Legends showdown. The head-to-head competition will be for bragging rights, the 2022 Ultimate Crown Championship belt, and $150,000 on the line.

This now fully-fledged event spawned from serious Twitter banter between MrBeast and Ninja. The YouTuber philanthropist and streamer of Fortnite fame are finally set to end their beef and lock horns in a best-of-three series on Summoner’s Rift.

Ultimate Crown schedule

Ultimate Crown will be hosted live from the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and streamed live on the Twitch.tv/Crown channel. The event will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 6pm CT. The Twitch stream is currently listed at a three-hour run time, but fans should expect this broadcast to go over if the series runs the full distance.

MrBeast and Ninja’s Ultimate Crown teams

Both influencers were tasked with creating their own five-man teams for the event, comprised of former professional players and fellow content creators. While the full teams have yet to be announced, these are the players we know that will fill out the two rosters.

Team Beast

MrBeast

Emiru

Mizkif

Yassuo

Team Ninja

Ninja

Ludwig

Doublelift

Live results

This section will be updated as the match progresses.