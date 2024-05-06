MrBeast splits from talent agency of several years—and he may have even bigger plans ahead

After nearly six years of cooperation, MrBeast has announced his split from Night Media—a talent management agency working with numerous creators. The decision reportedly has to do with Donaldson’s desire to increase control over his business and its creative process.

The announcement was first reported by Semafor on Monday, who was told by reliable sources that Night Media “will no longer be [MrBeast’s] primary talent management agency.” MrBeast apparently wishes to establish greater control over his multi-million dollar business, which, according to the report, generates over $600 million per year. Sources from Night Media told Semafor that the company expects to continue working with MrBeast even though it will no longer be his exclusive talent manager.

MrBeast is the biggest creator on YouTube.

MrBeast has been working with Night Media since at least 2018, and has had a generally fruitful relationship with the company. But the creator has been slowly distancing from the company (which Semafor claims has to do with Night Media’s mishandling of MrBeast‘s food chain), although that seems to not have hindered Night Media’s growth as an influencer-related brand. This year, the company acquired “The Roost” network, and with it, shows run by Ethan and Hila Klein, Theo Von, Ludwig, and many others. It also owns LFM, the talent management agency covering some of the biggest names in the industry, including Kai Cenat.

MrBeast currently has nearly 260 million followers on YouTube alone, with videos regularly cracking the 100 or 200 million mark. He has been continuously pumping out massively successful content over the years, and apparently is only looking to grow, which would explain his decision to establish full control over what and who appears in his videos.

He is also currently embattled with T Series, an Indian media corporation with a YouTube channel eight million subscribers ahead of him—a position that the channel would like to uphold. It is reminiscent of PewDiePie’s experience with the conglomerate, and as things stand, MrBeast may just become the biggest YouTube channel known to man.

