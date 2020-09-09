Mizkif receives original World of Warcraft server blade

The server blade was used for the Arthas server named after one of the most popular characters in the game.

Popular Twitch streamer Mizkif has received a piece of World of Warcraft history, acquiring an original server blade used for the game.

During a recent stream, Mizkif unboxed the collectible showcasing the impressively framed item for the chat to see. The streamer shares his excitement to be receiving the item explaining to the chat that is not just any original server blade but the server blade that housed the Arthas server.

Arthas was a North American based server that ran between February 2005 to June 2010. This server was especially popular due to it being titled after one of World of Warcraft’s most popular characters Arthas Menethil who would go on to take the mantle as the Lich King.

The server blade includes a plague with the server name, some information about the server, and the signatures of many of the developers behind the game.

This specific item was one of the first server blades made available, originally sold by Blizzard as part of a charity campaign where they auctioned off retired server blades in order to raise funds for Pencils of Promise, a global education organization creating schools, programs, and global communities to provide education to all.

Mizkif’s newly acquired server blade was bought during this auction before being resold over eBay for five thousand USD. This is where it is believed the streamer got a hold of the product.

The streamer found his Twitch beginnings playing World of Warcraft before pivoting to focus mainly on just chatting and variety streaming which is what his streams consist mostly of today.