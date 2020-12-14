Mizkif pulls Lugia Pokémon card worth potentially $129,000

It was the rarest card in the set.

Pokémon cards have been all the craze on Twitch over the past month with many of the site’s most popular streamers trying their hand at finding the rarest cards.

Over the past week, a group of streamers has been taking part in “Pokémon Week” an event that has seen hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of card packs opened over seven days.

On the final day of the event, Mizkif opened the most expensive box of the whole week, a first edition Neo Genesis worth $70,000 USD.

After having mostly underwhelming pulls from the box Mizkif struck gold pulling the rarest card from the set, a Holographic Lugia.

According to PSA authentication and grading services, at a PSA 10 quality the card’s value averages at $70,000 USD, however, it was most recently sold for $129,000 USD.

According to the site, PSA have only ever graded 41 PSA 10 Lugia’s.

The card’s value does significantly decrease with quality, however, with a PSA 9 averaging at only $5,000 USD.

Regardless, to pull a Lugia from one of these packs is extremely rare and the most sought-after card in the set.