Mizkif accidentally leaked his mindboggling weekly Twitch revenue on stream

In a livestream, Mizkif accidentally showed his Twitch dashboard, which showed key information to his audience, including Analytics Highlights that revealed how much he had earned over the last two weeks.

While he was trying to see the number of subscribers he had gotten through the day, the streamer accidentally showed his dashboard on the stream. It only lasted for a second, but this was enough for viewers to clip it and see the numbers displayed on the window.

Mizkif earned over $13,000 between Sept. 5 and 11, and over $11,000 the week prior. If it corresponds to his average revenue, it means the streamer earns around $48,000 a month and over $500,000 a year from Twitch revenue alone.

This only includes Twitch gains. It refers to donations, subscriptions, and ad revenue on the platform. But it excludes the revenue generated by sponsorships and across other social media.

Related Twitch streamers lose chat control after channel extension is hijacked by hackers

In addition to his Twitch channel, Mizkif has a TikTok account with 1.2 million followers, and a YouTube channel with nearly a million subscribers.

Despite these numbers, Mizkif isn’t even among the 10 highest-paid streamers on Twitch. He’s among the most-watched channels in the Just Chatting category and in the 100 top channels on the platform, boasting over 5,000 active subs, according to Twitchmetrics.

About the author