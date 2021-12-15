Minecraft surpasses 1 trillion views on YouTube

Minecraft‘s enduring popularity on YouTube saw the game pass a huge milestone on the platform today.

YouTube is celebrating 1 trillion views on Minecraft content across the platform. This massive view count was amassed over the past decade, since the game went out of beta in November 2011.

celebrating 1,000,000,000,000 views of @Minecraft videos 🎉 thanks to you & all the creators who built this special place on YouTube pic.twitter.com/IrNBTA0WHd — YouTube (@YouTube) December 15, 2021

To celebrate, YouTube shared a montage of Minecraft footage along with a new trending hub showcasing milestones over the years.

Minecraft has turned from game to cultural phenomenon. Available across a wide range of platforms, including PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation, Minecraft has sold over 200 million copies since its release, according to Business of Apps, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.

With so many players and its adoption by popular content creators and streamers, many have contributed to this incredible amount of views over the years. The game appears to be the most popular game on YouTube. With no signs of slowing down, it will likely hold this title for a long time.

Minecraft recently launched its latest update, Caves and Cliffs Part 2, which brings a handful of new additions to the game. You can check out more on that here.