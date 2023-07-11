Minecraft streamer becomes true guitar hero by beating the game with unusual controller

Beating the Ender Dragon in Minecraft is one of the game’s toughest tasks and takes immense precision and accuracy. But one streamer managed to complete this task in an incredibly unique and challenging way. On July 10, Twitch streamer Calango picked up a guitar and confronted Minecraft’s toughest boss while wielding a rather unusual controller—a regular guitar.

Calango prepared for his battle by stocking up on beds, which is generally the preferred tool of Minecraft players looking to vanquish the Ender Dragon as quickly as possible. In both the End and the Nether, beds cannot be slept in and instead create catastrophic explosions that deal immense damage when players click on them. This makes them one of the most powerful and efficient tools for taking on big bosses like the formidable Ender Dragon.

I need my non-brazilians followers to know that my streamer finished Minecraft uSING A GUITAR AS CONTROLER pic.twitter.com/NiBC910JEe — Bella ⚢︎ QSMP 🇧🇷 (@NYTMOCHI) July 11, 2023

Once Calango had his guitar and beds ready to go, he then ventured through the End portal into the End and strummed his guitar to cycle through placing down the beds while the dragon perched in the middle of the map. The Minecraft streamer not only managed to eliminate the Ender Dragon using only his guitar, but he also did so in just one cycle, which is a challenging task by itself.

When taking on the Ender Dragon, there’s always a high likelihood that this hostile mob will shoot fireballs, spread its deadly Dragon’s Breath, and randomly shoot players way up into the air with no warning. This mob is also notoriously unpredictable and generally doesn’t stay still long enough for players to actually vanquish it in one go. But luckily, everything aligned perfectly for Calango’s guitar solo.

With so many factors working against him, Calango managing to one-cycle the Ender Dragon is even more impressive considering he managed to dodge any unfortunate instances occurring while also successfully dealing brutal damage against this boss using a guitar as his controller.

zerei minecraft jogando só no violão obrigado obrigado por favor parem de mandar pix na minha chave aleatoria para me parabenizar nao precisava!!!!! — calango (@Calango) July 11, 2023

Calango has been practicing and preparing for this moment for quite some time, with quite a few Twitch streams over the past month where he worked on mastering maneuvering through the sandbox game using his guitar as the controller. And his hard work certainly paid off as he managed to pull off one of the game’s toughest tasks in one go and became the ultimate Minecraft guitar hero.

