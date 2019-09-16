Minecraft Monday week 13 scores and standings

Former Overwatch League player Félix “xQc” Lengyel and “m0xyy” were able to pull off an incredible win last week to claim their first Minecraft Monday victory. But they’ll face some heavy competition this week.

On top of Technoblade and Wilbursoots teaming up to create a powerful duo, the combination of CaptainSparklez and Vikkstar is going to be tough in Minecraft Monday week 13.

JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian are back again and BastiGHG is going to try and reclaim his throne from week 11 alongside his new partner, Papaplatte.

If you want to keep track of all of the action this week, here are the scores, which will be updated after every round:

Place Players Score First Technoblade | Wilbursoots 0 Second CaptainSparklez | Vikkstar 0 Third ChandlerHallow | ChrisO2_ 0 Fourth Symfuhny | Brooke 0 Fifth DolanDark | Grannday 0 Sixth xQc | m0xyy 0 Seventh ZerkaaHD | Behzinga 0 Eighth Wisp| Courage 0 Ninth Fitz | Pokimane 0 10th JeromeASF | Bajan Canadian 0 11th Ninja | Nestor 0 12th James Charles | Traves 0 13th Valkyrae | Grapeapplesauce 0 14th CallMeCarson | RaccoonEggs 0 15th Papaplatte | BastiGHG 0

Here’s a breakdown by round and the order in which each map will be played.

Hunger Games (Wyvern)

One Shot

Find The Button

Spleef

Capture The Flag

Bingo Hunt

TNT Run

Replica

Hunger Games (Par12)

Will we see another repeat champion or will another pair give fans a third week with a new victor? Tune in to today’s Minecraft Monday action to find out who walks away with the crown.