1 hour ago Streaming

Minecraft Monday week 13 scores and standings

Minecraft Monday is still going.

minecraft-hero-og.c5517b7973e1
Image via Mojang

Former Overwatch League player Félix “xQc” Lengyel and “m0xyy” were able to pull off an incredible win last week to claim their first Minecraft Monday victory. But they’ll face some heavy competition this week.

On top of Technoblade and Wilbursoots teaming up to create a powerful duo, the combination of CaptainSparklez and Vikkstar is going to be tough in Minecraft Monday week 13.

JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian are back again and BastiGHG is going to try and reclaim his throne from week 11 alongside his new partner, Papaplatte.

If you want to keep track of all of the action this week, here are the scores, which will be updated after every round:

PlacePlayersScore
FirstTechnoblade | Wilbursoots0
SecondCaptainSparklez | Vikkstar0
ThirdChandlerHallow | ChrisO2_0
FourthSymfuhny | Brooke0
FifthDolanDark | Grannday0
SixthxQc | m0xyy0
SeventhZerkaaHD | Behzinga0
EighthWisp| Courage0
NinthFitz | Pokimane0
10thJeromeASF | Bajan Canadian0
11thNinja | Nestor0
12thJames Charles | Traves0
13thValkyrae | Grapeapplesauce0
14thCallMeCarson | RaccoonEggs0
15thPapaplatte | BastiGHG0

Here’s a breakdown by round and the order in which each map will be played.

  • Hunger Games (Wyvern)
  • One Shot
  • Find The Button
  • Spleef
  • Capture The Flag
  • Bingo Hunt
  • TNT Run
  • Replica
  • Hunger Games (Par12)

Will we see another repeat champion or will another pair give fans a third week with a new victor? Tune in to today’s Minecraft Monday action to find out who walks away with the crown.