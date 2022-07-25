Dr Disrepect’s Midnight Society to share Project Moon gameplay for first time within week

Project Moon gameplay may be on the horizon for some fans.

Fans of popular YouTuber Dr Disrespect will get to see the first gameplay of Midnight Society’s “Project Moon” battle royale game later this week.

The gaming community has been anxiously awaiting further information about Midnight Society’s first video game, currently known under the code name Project Moon, since the Two-Time discussed his idea back in 2021. Now, fans will finally get to see the passion project in action.

According to Midnight Society Studio Head Robert Bowling, a playable build will be available at an in-person event in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles event is for fans who purchased the Founders Pass, giving them access to development discussions and exclusive opportunities, as well as a controversial NFT. It can also be accessed virtually for Variant holders not attending the in-person event.

“This community has been nothing but inspiring. I can’t wait for this reveal,” Bowling said in the tweet that was later retweeted by Dr Disrespect.

This community has been nothing but inspiring. I can’t wait for this reveal! Let’s go 🔥! pic.twitter.com/hRHmm8sUNG — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) July 25, 2022

When is the Project Moon gameplay being revealed?

It’s currently not clear when fans will get to finally see Project Moon’s gameplay. Bowling’s tweet came out on Sunday, July 24, and says the event is in “one week,” although no specific date or timeline is given.

But popular esports personality Jake Lucky has since tweeted that the public gameplay session will be on Friday, July 29. This is the same date that Dr Disrespect gave for an LA-based event in a tweet from early June.

//Studio Events Initialized

The Existence is invading not one, but TWO cities this summer!



7/29 Los Angeles, CA – Be part of gaming history. It's the first-ever Midnight Society Founders event!



PLUS we're headed to NYC 6/22 and everyone's invited. RSVP – https://t.co/qaVaKZ67St pic.twitter.com/ESDTY4WhTZ — Midnight Society (@12am) June 2, 2022

It’s unclear if the gameplay reveal will be streamed live on either of those days or if non-Founders Pass fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Project Moon in action.

What is Project Moon’s gameplay like?

Not a lot has been revealed about Project Moon so far, including its actual title. But Dr Disrespect did discuss his goal of creating a vertical battle royale back in 2021. It looks like this is the result of his passion project.

Project Moon is a battle royale that starts at the bottom floor of a very tall building and players are forced to travel upwards as the match progresses. The competitive PvPvE first-person shooter is said to be a “vertical extraction shooter” with blend of arena-shooter level design and battle royale gameplay. Like other battle royales, there will be a high player count in each match. There may also be parkour-like mechanics and customizable hideouts.

So far there is no release date for the game but Dr Disrespect recently shared a timeline for the game and how he plans to share progress with fans.