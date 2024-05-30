IShowSpeed smiling to the camera with his head on his left hand.
Man United employees are reportedly furious over IShowSpeed’s FA Cup party invite

Another bad look for the club?
Manchester United stunned the soccer world by winning the FA Cup on May 25 over their rivals Manchester City. Man United held a party afterward, but the club’s staff are reportedly angry they weren’t invited, while popular content creator IShowSpeed was.

The streamer posted a photo from the party on Instagram, which reportedly took place at the Marriott Hotel in Mayfair on May 25. In the picture, he’s posing with United players Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. According to Mail Online, IShowSpeed was reportedly a guest of the former, and the club’s staff wasn’t invited to the party, leaving them furious.

“In the latest example of growing unrest among United’s employees, sources said staff were aggrieved at the presence of the 19-year-old who was seen partying with United’s players while they were unable to celebrate the triumph at Wembley as they were not invited,” the report says.

The final took place in London’s Wembley Stadium, and the afterparty seems to have been that same evening. Seeing IShowSpeed at the party is far from surprising. He’s one of the most popular streamers and content creators right now and has been a long-time Man United supporter, often showing his passion for the club. And inviting popular guests to your events is natural nowadays.

If the report is true, however, it sheds a bad light on the soccer team. On top of that, Man United reportedly “axed their [employees’] traditional perks for the cup final, which had included a free ticket, travel and meals as well as a post-match party.”

In contrast, German club Borussia Dortmund is traveling to Wembley this Saturday to play in the Champions League final, and to honor staff for everything they’ve done in the past months, they’ve invited 519 of their employees to the game, covering accommodation, tickets, and flights, according to Marca via beinsports.

