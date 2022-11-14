Imane “Pokimane” Anys doesn’t talk about her private life often—at least when it comes to dating people. The Twitch star refuses to bow down to fans who have demanded to know more about it.

But, during a segment in one of her YouTube videos that revolved around answering spicy questions while eating spicy food, much like the popular Hot Ones series, she was asked what her biggest turn-off is.

The ever-famous Twitch streamer answered the question without batting an eye, and it turns out, it’s something very specific.

“My biggest turn off is when someone idolizes people that have fame, clout, money followers—whatever,” she said. “Like, if I meet someone and they’re either super starry eyes about what I do, what my friends do, or who I might know, and they seem to really envy and idolize people that have those things, it’s a really big turn off for me.”

Pokimane admitted it might seem counterintuitive considering those are some qualities people might be attractive to her for, but they’re not who she’s interested in.

“I have met a lot of these famous cool popular people, and so for me to watch someone envy others knowing nothing about them personally, it kind of rubs me the wrong way,” she added.

“Like, you can find someone cool or really like their work. Obviously, that’s totally normal. But I’ve met people who go gung-ho about this stuff, like they turn into different people, and I can’t [deal] with that “

Sadly, it sounds like a common issue for Twitch and YouTube stars.

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter opened up about the hardships of dating as a streamer and said the same thing. “I get too paranoid I’m going to get recognized and that’s going to be why they’re trying to talk to me,” she said.

In the end, their fame doesn’t change the fact they’re still human, and they want proper interaction in dating—which would be even harder to come by with fame in the mix.