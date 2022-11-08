Could it be the dance move that defines a generation?

Michael Jackson debuted the Moonwalk at the Motown 25th Anniversary live performance in 1983. It instantly became the most iconic dance move in pop culture—and for the most part, it still is. And now, YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is giving it a run for its money.

He created what he described as “greatest dance move in the world”—the aptly named ‘Luddy,’ which he showcased at TwitchCon San Diego 2022. It’s taken the internet by storm.

Nah Ludwig goin CRAZYYYY pic.twitter.com/lej3LOaB9q — YourRAGE (@YourRAGEz) October 8, 2022

The goofy dance has become a hit fad among streamers. Everyone from Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa to Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been spotted doing it, or attempting to do it. It’s become so popular that dance enthusiasts are releasing tutorials on how to do it. But who better to learn from than the creator himself? He showed Fuslie how to do it live on stream.

Now, thanks to Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, it’s becoming a TikTok trend too.

The 100 Thieves co-owner uploaded a video of her and Ludwig flawlessly performing the ‘Luddy’ side-by-side—each from the comfort of their own homes, and it was an immediate hit.

@valkyrae #duet with @ludwig THE LUDDY!!!! I WANTED TO REDO THIS BUT YOU GOTTA SEE HOW CUTE MY DOG IS FALLING ASLEEP IN THE BACK LOL ♬ Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

The video is on the verge of hitting one million views in less than a day, which means it’s already certified viral.

Ludwig has been branching out into other areas, such as launching his own creative agency. But now he can add a viral TikTok dance move to his repertoire, too.

Michael Jackson, eat your heart out.