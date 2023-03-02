Ludwig’s fans successfully tracked down his ‘dream’ car after thief stole it

As one of the biggest figures in the streaming community, Ludwig Ahgren boasts a massive fan following. So when he posted a YouTube video regarding the theft of his dream car on March 1, many fans took to the streets of Los Angeles to find it out. After two days of a wild hunt, Ludwig’s prized possession was finally found and secured.

The 1997 Subaru Sambar was parked in a warehouse where Ludwig used to shoot The Yard podcast. During the recent storms in LA, the warehouse door was left open and a thief snuck in to steal the truck.

At that time, Ludwig was not present in LA and was upset after hearing about the robbery. He reached out to people via Twitter and also posted a YouTube video, talking about the situation and asking for help from his fans.

someone stole my dream car during the power outages in LA this week 😭 https://t.co/bVWep0FseG — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) February 28, 2023

Within a few hours, a user posted a video clip of the truck sitting at Sylmar, LA on Ludwig’s Reddit page. But by the time Nick Yingling (Ludwig’s assistant) got to the spot, the truck was gone. Later that night, another Reddit user posted a video clip showing the truck at the same place. This time, Nick managed to reach the spot and faced the person who was using the Subaru truck.

The man present at the scene claimed to have gotten the truck from someone else as a debt repayment and asked for $10,000 to return it back. While Ludwig’s friends tried to call the police, the person found this opportunity to flee, driving away with the truck.

This fiasco crushed Ludwig’s hope of recovering his dream car. Thankfully, another Reddit user spotted the Subaru truck the next morning. He shared the information on Reddit while also calling the police to the scene.

Thanks to everyone who tracked it down on Reddit/twitter



Big thanks to @zNickYingling for driving all day to random locations in LA



And special shoutout to Suuffer.png for staying with the car the whole way (we’re sending you free merch ASAP maybe a bidet too 🤔) — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 2, 2023

As soon as the police reached the place, the alleged thief bolted away leaving the truck behind. Nick was able to secure the truck safely, which now rests in an “undisclosed location.”

Ludwig thanked all his fans for keeping a lookout for the truck through a YouTube video and Twitter post. He can now rest peacefully and shoot for the new video for which he has traveled to Texas.