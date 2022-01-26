Ludwig shares how little creators make off YouTube Shorts

Popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren has been an active content creator across multiple platforms for over four years. Recently, Ludwig became the latest streamer to jump ship from Twitch to YouTube with an exclusive streaming and content creation deal.

And in a recent video, Ludwig explained how much content creators make off of YouTube Shorts, the video website’s competitor to TikTok. The answer was shockingly little for even videos surpassing millions of views. Ludwig explained that this is because Shorts don’t show ads, and while creators can score personal sponsors for Shorts, YouTube itself pays very little.

Ludwig finally had a Short surpass 10 million views, almost crossing into 12 million by the time of filming. The video featured Ludwig reacting to fellow streamer Jschlatt banning all Minecraft players on his account. The massively viral video blew up after its release, with even the repost surpassing millions of views.

Ludwig asked viewers to guess how much he made off the Short. “Take a guess,” the YouTube streamer said. “$100? $1,000? $10,000?… The real answer, $85.02.”

In comparison, Ludwig brought up another video with significantly less editing and a shorter run time that wasn’t using the YouTube Shorts algorithm. Despite making up only a fraction of the views, this video made $1,700 for the creator.

Ludwig went on to say that this video wasn’t made for sympathy, given that he was one of the highest-paid streamers on Twitch before his departure. But instead, he wanted to be transparent with fans and those looking to enter the content creation space.