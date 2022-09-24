Ludwig predicts G2’s handling of Carlos will have “significant” effect on the org

Popular YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren predicted that G2 would see far less growth in the future since founder and former CEO Carlos Rodríguez Santiago has departed.

On Sept. 23, G2 founder Carlos announced that he would be stepping down from his position and leaving the organization entirely. This decision came days after Carlos posted a video of himself partying with controversial internet figures Andrew and Tristan Tate. The former G2 CEO rebuked community backlash, though they sent out a public apology days before eventually leaving the company.

Carlos’ public and unexpected departure from G2 elicited responses across the esports and streaming spheres. Ludwig Ahgren initially commented on Carlos’ announcement post about G2’s lost spot in G2 franchising, reportedly declining last minute due to Carlos’ association with the Tate brothers.

Make no mistake, my life was full of learnings and I had my fair share of situations I got into in the past.

I failed to read this room right, feel terrible about the discussions it created and will stand up and accept the consequences in full. (2/2) — 😌 CarlosR ocelote ❤️ (@CarlosR) September 18, 2022

Elaborated on the full extent of G2’s loss of Carlos, Ludwig predicted that G2 would likely stagnate due to the loss of the charismatic and vocal CEO. Though Ludwig acknowledged that Carlos’ fall from G2 was brought only by his own actions, the YouTuber still predicted the organization to decline from its current state.

“Now [Carlos] is out, which I think is too far to be honest,” Ludwig said, “I think that G2 in five years is going to be significantly smaller than if they had kept Carlos. I think they are not going to do as well.”

Ludwig cited G2’s growing popularity in the last years, quickly emerging as one of the most followed and viewed organizations both in Europe and worldwide, and how he believes G2 will now suffer across every metric with Carlos’ departure.

Ludwig made this prediction only one day after the shocking announcement, time will tell how G2 fairs without its founder though Ludwig expressed his concern for the organization’s future.