Ludwig leaks jaw-dropping cost of Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Ludwig is no stranger to spending exorbitant money on high-production events for his loyal fanbase to enjoy. But even with the YouTube star’s track record, fans weren’t prepared to learn the shocking amount he spent on his recent Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

Just five months ago Ludwig revealed he spent over $150,000 on Mogul Money Live. And although the exact costs haven’t been shared, the 27-year-old has likely also spent thousands on the plethora of other high-profile events he’s hosted, like his Beerio Kart World Cup or the Ludwig Smash Invitational.

But none of these events compare to the jaw-dropping cost of this Mogul Chessboxing Championship. The shocking out-of-pocket cost of his recent event was revealed during the latest installment of The Yard, a podcast Ludwig co-hosts along with his three friends Nick, Aiden, and Slime.

“It was a lot of money. How much money was it, roughly?” Ludwig asked his co-host Aiden.

“It was 1.6 million, I think,” Aiden revealed.

Quickly after the number was said, Slime chimed in to reveal even more shocking information: Ludwig almost made his money back.

“We were really close, we didn’t hit it, but we were really close to being in the green,” Slime said.

Despite losing money on the event, Ludwig didn’t seem phased, a reaction that’s becoming a common occurrence as the YouTube star continues to tally more and more high-budget events, something that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

The streamer already has another massive tournament in his sights; he’s set to host The Scuffed World Tour, a one-day Super Smash Bros. competition that begins on Dec. 18.