Ludwig combines content creator boxing with chess craze in Mogul Chessboxing Championship

First you move the piece, then you get punched in the face.

Ludwig is not new to the ring of hosting events that put a twist on familiar concepts, but this time he is dragging some of the biggest content creators on Twitch and YouTube into a hybrid competition where they will get punched while also having to play chess.

The technical term is Chessboxing, or an event where combatants will play alternating rounds of chess and boxing until one side wins either by checkmate or knockout. So no, players won’t actually be hit while playing Chess, but they will have to try and focus on their strategies while also stepping away from the board and into the wider ring.

THE BIGGEST EVENT OF MY CAREER pic.twitter.com/CQQryEzps6 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) September 24, 2022

This is somewhat of an evolution for Ludwig, who has hosted fighting game tournaments and Chess events in the past. Playing off of the latter, he is combing elements of other successful creator boxing events like the Creator Clash that have pulled in big numbers and big names in the past.

Running on Dec. 11, the Mogul Chessboxing Championship will bring 12 creators together for six matches—along with two Super Smash Bros.-themed undercards that will likely replace Chess with Smash. This includes content creators like Myth, Disguised Toast, boxbox, PointCrow, and even Abroad in Japan.

The main event will feature chess Grandmaster Aman Hambleton facing off against International Master Lawrence Trent.

Here is a full list of the competitors and their matches:

Smashboxing Undercard Fiction vs. Kalindi Joshman vs. Spud

Undercards Myth vs. Boy Boy Disguised Toast vs. PointCrow Abroad in Japan vs. Papaplatte Stanz vs. boxbox Sardoche vs. Toph

Main event Aman Hambleton vs. Lawrence Trent



The event will be held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, with ticket details and more information to be shared at a later date.