Ludwig calls out Logan Paul for fallacy-filled ‘Cryptozoo’ scam allegation defense

Ludwig took a dig at Logan Paul today for his video defending allegations that his crypto project “Cryptozoo” was a scam by detailing and defining multiple fallacies in his argument.

Prior to beginning his breakdown of Paul’s seven-minute video, Ludwig opened up his 15-minute analysis on Mogul Mail by giving his opinion that cryptocurrencies as a general construct are essentially all pyramid scheme scams.

But ignoring that fact, Ludwig was quickly able to find basic elements of Paul’s video that were problematic. Paul’s defensive video was in response to a three-part series of videos by online muckraking journalist Coffeezilla, who took a deep dive into the project’s sketchy background and history.

In his defense, Paul exhibited numerous textbook cases of the ad hominem fallacy, according to Ludwig. The popular argument tactic is when one person attempts to discredit someone by attacking them personally instead of addressing the arguments that they present.

“At what point do you take responsibility?” Ludwig said. “Where along the line are you in charge for fuckups? When along the line are you responsible for your own actions.”

Ludwig added that Paul later used the “cherry picking” fallacy when he described that one of the people who lost money from his project wasn’t an especially good person. Ludwig noted that while that could be the case, Coffeezilla interviewed about a handful of other people who also lost money. Paul attempted to discredit Coffeezilla by only mentioning one of the many sources he used.

Overall, Ludwig said that he found Paul’s tactics “wildly disappointing,” and much of Paul’s defense involved passing the buck to people who could easily be blamed because they themselves were outed as scammers.

“Where are the competent people on your team?” he said. “When do you take responsibility as the founder of the project and the person with the majority share of the product for the project failing? You hired those guys. That’s your fault.”