Logan Paul deletes ‘rash’ CryptoZoo response video, called Coffeezilla to apologize

It’s been a wild week in the world of streaming and YouTube, with Logan Paul finally responding to Coffeezilla’s three-part investigative series on his failed venture, CryptoZoo. The project was a game that promised to allow players to earn real money, but it turned out to be a scam, according to multiple internet personalities. After initially making a fuss, it seems that Paul is now taking a step back and considering his options.

According to a tweet and YouTube post from Coffeezilla, Paul took down his reply video calling out Coffee and threatening legal action against him. As if that wasn’t telling enough, the YouTuber also said that Logan called him sometime last night to apologize and retract his threats of legal action. This was confirmed by a post from Logan in his Discord server, where he said much of the same.

Logan called me. He said he’s deleting the two responses, and is dropping the lawsuit threats.



I believe he’s making a 3rd response, which I’ll be delaying my video to include. Hopefully this time he takes accountability and refunds the victims of CryptoZoo. That’s what matters. https://t.co/ElKX2d9mY0 — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) January 7, 2023

“I was rash and misaligned with the true issue at hand, so I called [Coffeezilla] today and apologized… the war is not with Coffee. In fact, I’m grateful he brought this to light,” Paul said.

Paul also claimed he will be taking accountability, apologizing, and “coming forward with a plan.” While he didn’t say what this plan is, Coffee said he hopes Logan is planning to reimburse his investors for the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Coffee seems to have taken this news in stride, claiming that he’s holding off on his expected reply to Logan’s accusations for a little while. As he expects Logan will make a third video apologizing, or otherwise, Coffee is waiting until that before he finishes his. It’s been a crazy week for Logan, admittedly, with many of the most popular streamers and personalities coming out against CryptoZoo.

Two days ago, YouTuber Yipy completely recreated Logan Paul’s game, allegedly in only a matter of a few hours. Not only does the game function largely in the same way as CryptoZoo was supposed to, but RealZoo is completely free and can be played throughout without spending a single cent unless you want to support hosting fees.

In the video posted alongside the game’s release, Yipy made a point to mention developing the game only took him a handful of hours, whereas Logan said his game was still under development. With the older Paul brother deleting his Coffee response video, which also included a teaser for CryptoZoo, it’s unclear whether or not he still plans to further develop the game, or if that was just part of the mitigation.