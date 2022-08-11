LilyPichu unveils merch for upcoming concert

The multifaceted talents of LilyPichu are taking the stage this weekend when the YouTube content creator holds her first in-person concert, which is sold out. But attending the event isn’t the only way fans can get involved.

The official website for the concert, comfibeats.com, opened up a merch shop today for people who want any concert-related apparel. The shop has five items including two hoodies and three shirts with prices ranging from $24.99 to $54.99.

Screengrab via comfibeats.com

The three shirts have two different designs and three base colors including black, light blue, and dark purple. Meanwhile, the two hoodie options have the same basic design with different base colors—one black and one light blue.

The Comfi Beats concert might be sold out, but fans of Lily will be able to watch the event taking place at Candela La Brea in Los Angeles by tuning into the Twitch channel of her fellow Offline TV friend, Scarra. The concert will begin at 9pm CT.

Screengrab via comfibeats.com

Along with selling shirts and hoodies to commemorate the event, Lily has already leaked her own setlist on Twitter so that fans can prepare to “sing along.” The setlist is 11 songs long and will begin with her first officially released song, “Comby Vibes.”

this is the set list I'm releasing it ahead of time so whoever is going to my concert can sing along pic.twitter.com/1XM9QvR1m3 — lily 🌸 (@LilyPichu) August 11, 2022

LilyPichu recently joined a growing number of high-profile content creators to leave Twitch in favor of an exclusive deal to stream on YouTube. There is no indication that the concert will also be streamed to YouTube. But all of her music can be found on her music channel on the platform called Comfi Beats.