LilyPichu embodies spirit of Leroy Jenkins with comical mistake during WoW Dragonflight raid

The multifaceted nature of LilyPichu’s talents makes her one of the most uniquely gifted content creators on the internet, but for what she excels at in the arts, she lacks in World of Warcraft mechanical prowess.

As a member of OfflineTV, Lily plays WoW with a guild comprised of OTV members like Scarra and Disguised Toast, but as the group attempted to down bosses in the newly released Dragonflight raid, Vault of the Incarnates, Lily’s lack of skill showed in some humorous ways.

With Disguised Toast taking the lead, the group tried to defeat Terros, and before one of the pulls, Toast picked on Lily a little bit by giving her some fairly obvious advice. But it immediately became clear that not only was that advice necessary, but Lily was also not going to follow it.

“Lily, I want you to just focus on living,” he said.

As soon as the words left his mouth, though, she seemed to accidentally use a warlock portal that teleported her directly in front of the boss, dying instantly before the group even pulled it. The timing was so outlandishly perfect that many of the players in the raid quickly asked her if she did it on purpose, but she reassured the group that she was indeed just not very good at WoW.

“That was not intentional,” she said. “No, no, I’m not trolling.”

While the group eventually downed the boss, they did so without Lily’s character for about half the fight after she prematurely died with around 40 percent of Terros’ health remaining. After downing Terros, the group moved on to Sennarth and downed the boss before heading to the Primal Council.