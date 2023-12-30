LeBron James is ready to become a streamer, sparking bidding war between Kick and Twitch

LeBron is looking to take on streaming and every platform wants him.

LeBron James has already earned his place among the greatest athletes ever and is ready to take on a new challenge. The NBA star revealed that he’s looking to stream Madden NFL, and this announcement immediately morphed into a bidding war between Twitch and Kick in the replies.

LeBron James has been one of the best basketball players in the world for two decades, but while he has no intention of stopping his pursuit of a fifth NBA championship, the legend is using the holiday season to venture into something we can get behind—gaming.

LeBron wants to stream Madden NFL 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

James is very proactive on social media, and even the most plain posts he makes get a reaction from thousands of fans. His latest tweet, while short, was anything but plain as LeBron expressed his intentions of becoming a streamer. Being a natural-born businessman, he also asked his audience which platform he should choose to stream at. The bidding war between Kick and Twitch was on.

Popular Kick content creators Adin Ross and Trainwreck were batting hard for their side, with Ross getting straight to the point and promising “to get a bag” for “his glorious king” LeBron James. We can’t deny the flair of this one. UFC fighter Max Holloway also joined the negotiation party, having himself joined Kick a few months back.

The other major contender for hosting LeBron’s streams didn’t fight star power with star power but with regular power. Twitch CEO Daniel Clancy casually explained how Twitch is the place to be while recognizing his minor bias on the matter, him running Twitch and all. There were also the skeptics who told LeBron to ignore both Kick and Twitch and stick to good old YouTube.

LeBron James is currently in his 21st NBA season, one in which he has already won a trophy—the first-ever In-Season Tournament. He has also won four proper NBA championships, played in six more NBA Finals, and scored the most points in the history of the league. All of the above is to say LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players ever.

Regardless of the platform he chooses to grace, it’s clear that LeBron’s streams will be an immediate hit, which explains the enthusiasm in the replies to his tweet. If he can’t categorically win the NBA GOAT debate, maybe LeBron will try to claim the title of biggest streamer in the world, although there are strong contenders for that one, too.