KSI vs. Swarmz: Live results, Fighters, and scores

KSI vs. Swarmz is an influencer boxing event that will see fifteen influencers square off in the boxing ring. While many creators will be making their debut in the squared circle, KSI is making a notable return and significant undertaking by attempting to fight two matches in one night.

The event is in the historic O2 Arena in London, England, which is set to host over 20,000 live audience members. The event is available to view via PPV on the DAZN channel and will be available for replay after the event.

Kicking off the event is KSI fighting against Swarmz, and KSI will end the event with a second match against Pineda. Only time will tell if KSI can make history in his boxing return.

KSI vs. Swarmz Full Fight Card

KSI vs. Swarmz

FaZe Temperr vs. Blueface

King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei

Deji vs. Fousey

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Live Results

KSI defeats Swarmz by TKO

The night’s first match marked KSI’s official return to influencer boxing. Shortly after the first bell rang, KSI jumped onto the offensive. Taking command of the ring and repeatedly forcing Swarmz into the corner. Despite being the heavy underdog, Swarmz managed to survive the first round despite being knocked down early into the match. KSI managed to land another knockdown strike onto Swarmz seconds into the second round, though he failed to get back up this time. With his impressive two-round TKO, KSI won his first match back into the boxing scene with plenty of time to prepare for his second bout of the night.

Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero

This article will update with live results as the event goes on.