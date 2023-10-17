Kick finally has a report feature and it’s about time

Since its inception, many streaming fans have regarded Kick as one of the more controversial platform options, especially considering some of its converted streamers have been banned or suspended on rival sites.

Kick has today made a move in the right direction in regards to stamping out that reputation with a report button that should, in the site’s eyes, keep more streamers in check.

In the same Oct. 16 announcement, the streaming site also confirmed the report system will become more advanced as time goes on. It also shared its support email for reports that may have easy-to-miss context and directed viewers who want to create a more detailed report there in an effort to streamline the process more.

👮 Kick Report Button 👮



You can now report a stream easily if it's in breach of Kick Community Guidelines



Hit the button at the bottom right and select the reason



Efforts will be taken to address all reports promptly



Misuse & spam of the feature will not be tolerated pic.twitter.com/DKmdpV9tBr — Kick Support (@KickSupport) October 16, 2023

Early community reaction has been very positive with some fans saying it is a very welcome addition and that it’s a “Massive W.” Others also had suggestions to make reporting more accurate, including the inclusion of timestamps.

So this is a good thing, but when you report someone based on the selection you've made can we add timestamps? Cause its all fun and games but how can you enforce the TOS if we can't show you where it was broken? — DRK (@DrkBull3t89) October 16, 2023

Kick as a streaming site has been home to controversial streamers since it entered the limelight. Adin Ross, a notorious streamer banned on Twitch multiple times, transferred over to Kick and has been streaming there regularly. Adin was banned multiple times on Twitch for various offenses like streaming pornography as well as allegedly allowing unmoderated hateful conduct in his channel chatrooms.

Another Kick streamer, Johnny Somali, was recently arrested in Japan after trespassing at a construction site. Before his overseas arrest, he had been harassing locals to the point where he was attacked by several bystanders.

Now Kick has a report system in place, incidents like these would be a little more controlled, with acting out against the site’s community guidelines more discouraged. It is a step in the right direction if Kick wants to compete with Twitch and be regarded as a proper streaming service and not as a website where problematic streamers convene.

