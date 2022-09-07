Keffals teases collaboration with one of YouTube’s biggest podcasters in wake of Kiwi Farms takedown

Political activist and Twitch streamer Keffals posted screengrabs today of a recent conversation with Ethan Klein, host of the H3H3 podcast, and confirmed that she has set a date to appear on one of the biggest YouTube podcasts.

Over the past month, Keffals has been the victim of repeated swatting attempts allegedly by Kiwi Farms. The political content creator was forced to move residences multiple times but elicited the support of both her community and Canadian political leaders such as Jagmeet Singh.

After organizing a protest that pressured Kiwi Farms’ sponsor Cloudflare to drop the controversial internet forum, Keffals reported that the website had been successfully taken down after its DDoS-guard terminated protection. Keffals hosted a celebratory livestream to mark her supposed victory over Kiwi Farms, mentioning that only one month after being repeatedly doxxed, the website itself had met its apparent demise.

Keffals’ war against Kiwi Farms drew the attention of countless other political content creators outside of her immediate audience. Among the most notable is Ethan Klein, a popular YouTuber and host of YouTube’s most viewed podcast, the H3H3 podcast. The Twitch streamer revealed screengrabs of recent Twitter direct messages from the podcast host, both congratulating Keffals and hinting at a potential collaboration.

Just confirmed this. I'm so excited !!! pic.twitter.com/ZUhlLX7Cc6 — Keffals (@keffals) September 7, 2022

“You are a legend,” Klein said. “Wanna call into pod this week to discuss everything? If you have time. Fri potentially?”

Keffals announced that she had confirmed Klein’s invitation to appear on the H3H3 podcast to discuss her conflict with Kiwi Farms. Though it has not yet been confirmed exactly when Keffals is set to appear, fans can be assured that the political activist will make an appearance.