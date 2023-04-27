KaiCenat, IShowSpeed let the dogs out with a new rap collab

There’s a natural progression in the world of rising as a content-creating superstar. Eventually, somewhere along the way, you just have to record a song or an album.

For IShowSpeed and KaiCenat, the kings of YouTube and Twitch streaming respectively, that stage has arrived. The two stars just dropped a rap collaboration today in a new song called “Dogs.” And of course, it has a music video, too.

The song samples the 2000 Baha Men classic “Who Let The Dogs Out” and shows the two streamers playing with puppies, barking on a spiral staircase, driving jet skis, and enjoying a pool party with bikini-clad women.

Basically, it’s everything you thought their real lives outside of streaming are. And honestly, the song itself isn’t all that bad. Both of the young content creators can rap pretty well, and it’s a fun, quick minute and 41 seconds for their fans to enjoy.

Both Kai and Speed have their own rap verses in the song, interspliced between the famous “Who Let The Dogs Out” chorus and a whole lot of barking. It probably won’t end up as a Grammy-nominated hit, but there’s some potential for future bangers in this quick record.

Recently, a report by Streams Charts found that Kai and Speed were the kings of hours watched on Twitch and YouTube respectively in 2023. And while the two streamers may broadcast on different platforms, that didn’t stop this collaboration of livestreaming titans from going down.

It’s up to their fans now to decide if the two should continue dropping tracks or simply stick to gaming and creating livestream content online.