KaiCenat is king of Twitch streamers in the U.S. while IShowSpeed has topped YouTube

KaiCenat and IShowSpeed are the kings of American gaming streamers on Twitch and YouTube respectively so far this year, according to a new report.

The report by StreamsCharts tracks data by hours watched on both YouTube and Twitch and shows a pretty decent discrepancy between the top talents on each platform and those who follow behind them on the leaderboards.

On YouTube, Speed comes in at number one early in 2023 with 8.57 million hours watched, firmly ahead of TimTheTatMan at 7.54 million and Dr Disrespect at 6.25 million. The YouTube list is a who’s who of top streamers, including Ludwig, DrLupo, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Swagg, Fuslie, and KreekCraft, so Speed is absolutely one of the titans in that regard.

Image via StreamsCharts

Meanwhile, KaiCenat’s lead on Twitch is truly cavernous. StreamsCharts says he’s clocked in at 52.42 million hours watched, thanks in large part to his massive 830 hours of airtime, which included a long subathon that saw him become the most-subscribed streamer.

Those numbers are impressive enough, but Kai’s lead over the second-place streamer is what makes it all that much more of a feat. The second most-watched star behind him is Tarik, pulling in 20.99 million hours watched in 623 hours of airtime. This means Kai more than doubles the next-closest streamer in hours watched.

Image via StreamsCharts

Kai is on a list of streaming superstars in his own right. Along with Tarik, he stands tall above HasanAbi, Summit1g, Tyler1, Asmongold, LVNDMARK, LIRIK, Scump, and NICKMERCS, among others.

“It is worth mentioning Kai became the most popular streamer on the platform not only among Americans, but among all content creators,” the report said, confirming his status as an icon on a global scale, and not just in America.