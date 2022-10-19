Kai Cenat poised to collaborate with Lil Baby for Twitch stream

Kai Cenat’s rapid ascension to the top of Twitch is unlike anything the platform has ever seen before. And today, he’s leveraging that success to make his already popular stream an even more star-studded one this evening.

Posting on Twitter, the platform’s most-subscribed-to creator said that he plans on bringing popular rap artist Lil Baby onto his broadcast tonight at 7pm CT. In his post, Cenat didn’t mention exactly what sort of content the two will be partaking in or exactly what Lil Baby’s involvement in the broadcast will be.

LIL BABY X KAI CENAT TONIGHT ON STREAM AT 8PM EST SEE YOU THERE pic.twitter.com/pvXt3nInJ0 — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) October 19, 2022

The 20-year-old Twitch streamer turned heads earlier this year when he began to stream more regularly on the platform and immediately started to rack up a noteworthy subscriber count, eventually taking the crown as the top streamer on the platform in terms of active subscriber count with more than 100,000 subs.

Lil Baby began his rise to prominence in 2017, and by the following year, his and Drake’s single “Yes Indeed” was in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, the 27-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia has made waves with numerous song award nominations and accolades. The tie between Cenat and Lil Baby, at least in part, stems from their roots in Atlanta, where both reside.

This isn’t the first time a content creator has brought a massively popular celebrity onto their stream. Most famously, Ninja broke a then-record for concurrent viewership on the platform during a Fortnite play session with another mainstream artist, Drake. He also played with NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster and popular rapper Travis Scott.