Kai Cenat, MrBeast, IShowSpeed headline Streamy Awards 2023 winners list

The Streamy Awards took place on Aug. 27, crowning the content creators who shaped 2023 in the digital entertainment industry. Kai Cenat was unsurprisingly titled Streamer of the Year, but many more got their moment in the spotlight too.
MrBeast was voted as the Creator of the Year, and his collaboration with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was voted the best of the year, too. While IShowSpeed missed out on the Streamer of the Year title, he did earn Variety Streamer of the Year.
The three creators have been dominating the awards for years now. In the 2022 iteration of the Streamy Awards, they also were the ones who had taken the spotlight.
Kai Cenat and MrBeast had already won the Streamer of the Year and Creator of the Year titles respectively, while IShowSpeed was voted Best Breakout Streamer at that time.
The awards ceremony featured over 30 categories in total. In addition to numerous streamer-focused titles, it also included Music, Brand, Craft, Subject, and Show awards. VALORANT star Tyson “TenZ” Ngo won the Competitive Gamer title in the Subject category.
Here is the list of winners from the Overall and Individual award categories in streaming:
Overall Award winners
- Creator of the Year: MrBeast
- Show of the Year: Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)
- Streamer of the Year: Kai Cenat
- International: ibai (Spain)
- Short Form: Chris Olsen
Individual Award winners
- Breakout Creator: Dylan Mulvaney
- Breakout Streamer: Fanum
- Collaboration: MrBeast and The Rock (Rock, Paper, Scissors game)
- Creator for Social Good: Invisible People
- Creator Product: PRIME (Logan Paul x KSI)
- Crossover: Jonas Brothers
- First Person: Ryan Trahan
- Just Chatting: Quackity
- Variety Streamer: IShowSpeed
- VTuber: Gawr Gura
Music Awards
- Rolling Stone Sound of the Year: Made You Look, by Meghan Trainor
Show Awards
- Podcast: On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Scripted Series: Bryce, by Brandon Rogers
- Unscripted Series: Sam and Colby
Subject Awards
- Animated: Helluva Boss, by Vivziepop
- Beauty: Mikayla Nogueira
- Comedy: RDCWorld
- Commentary: penguinz0
- Competitive Gamer: TenZ
- Dance: Enola Bedard
- Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
- Food: Nick DiGiovanni
- Gamer: Dream
- Health and Wellness: Dr Julie
- Kids and Family: Ms Rachel
- Learning and Education: TierZoo
- Lifestyle: AMP
- News: HasanAbi
- Science and Engineering: I did a thing
- Sports: Jesser
- Technology: Marques Brownlee
Craft Awards
- Cinematography: Recider, Nicholas Adams
- Editing: Yes Theory, Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch
- Visual and Special Effects: Zach King
- Writing: Leo Gonzalez
Brand Awards
- Agency of the Year: Reach Agency
- Brand Engagement: Insta360
- Brand of the Year: Barbie
- Branded Series: [email protected]:25
- Branded Video: ASMcaR
- Influencer Campaign: Blasting to the Top
- Social Impact Campaign: Play by the Rules (International Committee of the Red Cross, PopShorts)