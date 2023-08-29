Kai Cenat, MrBeast, IShowSpeed headline Streamy Awards 2023 winners list

The Streamy Awards took place on Aug. 27, crowning the content creators who shaped 2023 in the digital entertainment industry. Kai Cenat was unsurprisingly titled Streamer of the Year, but many more got their moment in the spotlight too.

MrBeast was voted as the Creator of the Year, and his collaboration with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was voted the best of the year, too. While IShowSpeed missed out on the Streamer of the Year title, he did earn Variety Streamer of the Year.

The three creators have been dominating the awards for years now. In the 2022 iteration of the Streamy Awards, they also were the ones who had taken the spotlight.

Kai Cenat and MrBeast had already won the Streamer of the Year and Creator of the Year titles respectively, while IShowSpeed was voted Best Breakout Streamer at that time.

The awards ceremony featured over 30 categories in total. In addition to numerous streamer-focused titles, it also included Music, Brand, Craft, Subject, and Show awards. VALORANT star Tyson “TenZ” Ngo won the Competitive Gamer title in the Subject category.

Here is the list of winners from the Overall and Individual award categories in streaming:

Overall Award winners

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

Show of the Year: Challenge Accepted (Michelle Khare)

Streamer of the Year: Kai Cenat

International: ibai (Spain)

Short Form: Chris Olsen

Individual Award winners

Breakout Creator: Dylan Mulvaney

Breakout Streamer: Fanum

Collaboration: MrBeast and The Rock (Rock, Paper, Scissors game)

Creator for Social Good: Invisible People

Creator Product: PRIME (Logan Paul x KSI)

Crossover: Jonas Brothers

First Person: Ryan Trahan

Just Chatting: Quackity

Variety Streamer: IShowSpeed

VTuber: Gawr Gura

Music Awards

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year: Made You Look, by Meghan Trainor

Show Awards

Podcast: On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series: Bryce, by Brandon Rogers

Unscripted Series: Sam and Colby

Subject Awards

Animated: Helluva Boss, by Vivziepop

Beauty: Mikayla Nogueira

Comedy: RDCWorld

Commentary: penguinz0

Competitive Gamer: TenZ

Dance: Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Nick DiGiovanni

Gamer: Dream

Health and Wellness: Dr Julie

Kids and Family: Ms Rachel

Learning and Education: TierZoo

Lifestyle: AMP

News: HasanAbi

Science and Engineering: I did a thing

Sports: Jesser

Technology: Marques Brownlee

Craft Awards

Cinematography: Recider, Nicholas Adams

Editing: Yes Theory, Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch

Visual and Special Effects: Zach King

Writing: Leo Gonzalez

Brand Awards

Agency of the Year: Reach Agency

Brand Engagement: Insta360

Brand of the Year: Barbie

Branded Series: [email protected]:25

Branded Video: ASMcaR

Influencer Campaign: Blasting to the Top

Social Impact Campaign: Play by the Rules (International Committee of the Red Cross, PopShorts)

