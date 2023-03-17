At the beginning of the month, Kai Cenat’s record-breaking 30-day Twitch subathon came to an end. In those 30 days, he blew past Ludwig’s previous subscriber record, eventually peaking at 306,621 subscribers.

On March 16, he released a documentary in which he explained what motivated him to do it. It turns out, his original 24-hour subathon in 2022 where he cracked 100,000 subscribers played a major role. “What really made me do it was when I was doing my 24-hour subathon and we were getting closer and closer to 100,000 subs.”

It was a feat he never expected to accomplish. But sure enough, he did, and when it happened he could “feel the momentum.” He realized 100,000 subs was “only the beginning” and he wanted more. Seeing the devotion from his fans played a big part, too.

Knowing he wanted to do it was one thing, but that was the easy part. Bringing it all together was much harder. To get the ball rolling, Kai Cenat bought a big whiteboard six months prior and spent hours brainstorming ideas and planning the stream’s content.

By the time the Twitch subathon rolled around, Kai had spent so much time planning it, he felt completely prepared. The only thing that worried him was making sure everything went according to plan—and it did, in his eyes.

Despite how hard he worked, though, the 21-year-old star made sure to thank his friends and family who have supported him through thick and thin, and his production team who worked hard to ensure it all went off without a hitch.

On top of all that, he thanked his Twitch fans who tuned in.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody,” the top Twitch star repeated. “It’s something I would never personally forget. Ever! And we did it! We made history!”