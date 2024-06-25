Kai Cenat has been battling Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree’s final boss for over 50 hours

Plenty of gamers are struggling with Elden Ring’s latest DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, which has been called by many players one of the toughest expansions in gaming’s history. Kai Cenat is no different.

Recommended Videos

The renowned streamer began his latest marathon stream on June 21 when Shadow of the Erdtree was released. Now, after more than 80 hours of streaming and over 900 deaths, Cenat has still not beaten it, struggling with the final boss, Promised Consort Radahn and Miquella. He’s been battling this boss for more than 50 hours so far.

kai cenat has been fighting the final boss of elden ring shadow of the erdtree for 50 hours pic.twitter.com/4KWkCCcVR8 — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 25, 2024

As of around 2am CT on June 25, Cenat rounded out his latest streaming session and went to bed. For over the past day, he’s been struggling with Promised Consort Radahn and Miquella. He began facing it 31 hours into his Shadow of the Erdtree run, and at this point, he’ll be lucky to finish it in fewer than 100 hours.

By the end of his latest session, Cenat barely managed to enter the second phase of the boss. Promised Consort Radahn then turns into Miquella, and their dynamic attacks gain even more steam and force, leaving you almost no space to hit them, especially if you fail to dodge an attack yourself and need to heal.

Obviously, the streamer could make things easier for himself and use a Summon to aid him in his struggles with the DLC’s final boss. But he pledged to use no Summons throughout the expansion, and so far, he’s stuck to that.

With Cenat probably returning to face his newest nemesis sometime around 90 hours into the streaming marathon, he’s getting close to hitting the 100-hour mark. With exhaustion likely kicking in and Cenat only now reaching half of the final boss’ health, many fans will be curious to see how long it takes the streamer to beat the DLC.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy