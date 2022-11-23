Kai Cenat brings Twitch justice to chatter being held ransom by one of his mods

Kai Cenat reprimanded a now former Twitch moderator of his yesterday who was seemingly charging banned chatters $3 to get unbanned.

Kai Cenat is one of the fastest-growing content creators on Twitch. The streamer recently made a push to become the most-subscribed-to creator on the platform, surpassing xQc to amass almost 100,000 concurrent subscribers. The Twitch star has similarly sought out ambitious collaborations, featuring the likes of Drake, 21 Savage, and more regularly on stream.

Despite the Twitch streamer’s unprecedented success, Cenat has had a patchy history with his team of moderators. On a Nov. 10 stream, Cenat faced backlash from his audience after explaining why he does not pay his moderators alongside xQc. And in a Nov. 22 stream, one of Kai Cenat’s viewers brought up a case that deeply disturbed the streamer.

Going through his unban requests, Cenat read a message that accused one of his Twitch moderators of charging users $3 to be unbanned. Though it was unconfirmed, Cenat took the allegation seriously and threatened to completely wipe out his mod team, calling out the alleged offending moderator by name.

“Look, I don’t give a fuck if it’s a joke… I don’t give a fuck what it is. He’s not the only one, bro. Seclvuded, you’re laughing? I’m genuinely not laughing,” Cenat said, “If shit is so funny, I’ll wipe all [my mods] out right now.”

Kai continued to press his moderator team, saying that the allegation reflected poorly on him. “Y’all represent me at the end of the day,” he said.

The offending mod, Secluvded, has been unmodded on Cenat’s channel, though the streamer alluded to perhaps much wider, sweeping changes to his moderator team.