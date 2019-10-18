Kaceytron sarcastically apologizes to Ninja for claiming he “won’t stream with women unless it benefits him”

Yesterday’s Twitter war between Ninja and Twitch streamer Kacey “Kaceytron” Caviness seemed short-lived.

Kaceytron tweeted an apology to Ninja yesterday for accusing the Fortnite star of not streaming with women “unless it benefits him.” The Twitch streamer seemed to take responsibility for her actions and attributed the back and forth between her and Ninja to a “very playful friendship.”

kaceytron on Twitter I’d like to apologize to @ninja , we have been colleagues for many of years now and we’ve always had a very playful friendship, I didn’t mean anything by it. I am taking off streaming for today to seriously reconsider my actions, I will never high tweet again after this tweet.

“I’d like to apologize to [Ninja], we have been colleagues for many of years now and we’ve always had a very playful friendship, I didn’t mean anything by it,” Kaceytron said. “I am taking off streaming for today to seriously reconsider my actions, I will never high tweet again after this tweet.”

Kaceytron later tweeted that it “wasn’t a real apology.”

kaceytron on Twitter @MysticMikeLive @Ninja This wasn’t a real apology you dumb asses… holy fuck

The drama began after Lady Gaga asked “What’s fortnight” in a tweet on Oct. 15. Ninja responded to the singer, asking Lady Gaga to call him “on the telephone” so they can play together.

Ninja on Twitter @ladygaga Call me on the Telephone. I’ll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. https://t.co/dL6y6bJrrW

Kaceytron then cited Ninja’s previous comments from a Polygon article of not wanting to play games with women while broadcasting live.

“If I have one conversation with one female streamer where we’re playing with one another, and even if there’s a hint of flirting, that is going to be taken and going to be put on every single video and be clickbait forever,” Ninja told Polygon.

Ninja has yet to respond.

Update Oct. 18 12:10pm CT: Kaceytron has posted a follow-up tweet claiming “this wasn’t a real apology.” This article has been updated to reflect this.